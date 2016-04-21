CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Chance sighting of MO wild horses

Chance sightings of the famous Missouri wild horses can be seen in the areas surrounding he Current and Jack's Fork Rivers in Shannon County, Missouri.

Darren Hyde said he was lucky to see them recently.

Hyde said he was out sightseeing on Tuesday when he came across the horses about five miles south of Highway 19.

According to the Eminence, Mo. chamber of commerce, the horses have been running free for over 100 years.

There is about 20 of them that roam the Shannon County area.

The Ozark National Scenic Riverways is the home of the only two Wild Horse herds in the midwest.

They can be seen at different times of the day grazing in the Broadfoot fields located north of Eminence, in the Shawnee fields located east of Eminence, or in the fields above Two Rivers on Highway V east of Eminence.

