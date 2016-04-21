Crash on I-57 SB exit in New Madrid Co. "all clear"

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was on the scene of a crash on Interstate 55 near the Scott/New Madrid County line.

Troopers say the crash involved two commercial vehicles.

They crashed at the 66 mile marker on southbound I-55.

Traffic on the I-57 southbound exit to I-55 was temporarily blocked for about an hour.

