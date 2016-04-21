'Civil War Days' in Union City

This is the second year for Discovery Park of America to host Civil War Days at the park. Last year, CEO Jim Rippy put on appropriate attire to try his hand at firing the cannon. (Source: Discovery Park of America)

This weekend folks have the opportunity to travel back to the time of the Civil War and see what was live was like for Union and Confederate troops during the war.

Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tenn. is hosting the “Civil War Days” Living History Encampment April 22-24 with the help of the Kentucky Orphan Brigade and The Army of Tennessee.

“If you are near Union City and hear a loud “BOOM” this weekend, it will probably be a cannon firing at Discovery Park,” organizer Chris Gunlefinger said. “We plan to have artillery demonstrations throughout the day.”

Guests can stroll through the tents and talk with historians, dressed in authentic period clothing, about the Civil War and its history.

“The people who participate in these Living History events have great knowledge about the Civil War and its battles,” Steven Henderson of the KOB said.

In addition there will be a sutler store, period crafts, and a Ladies’ Tea at noon on Saturday.

On Saturday night there will be a Grand Ball where guests are welcome to wear period clothing.

On Sunday at 11 a.m. there will be an old fashioned field service.

Visiting the Encampment is free with park admission.

