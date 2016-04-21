This week in music: 1984

Let's step into the Breakfast Show time machine and set the dials for 1984.

Among the newsmakers from '84, Ronald Reagan was re-elected president in a landslide. Reagan grabbed 59 percent of the vote in defeating Walter Mondale.

The Raiders were Super Bowl champs after defeating the Redskins in the NFL title game.



The big hits at the box office were Beverly Hills Cop, Ghostbusters and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

And these were the songs being played on the radio this week 32 years ago.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had The Culture Club at number five with Miss Me Blind. It was the band's sixth straight top ten single.

In the number four spot was the Thompson Twins with Hold Me Now. It was the British Band's biggest hit in America.

Lionel Richie was at number three with his ballad Hello. You remember the video to this one. It featured Richie as an art teacher and a blind student who is sculpting a likeness of Richie.

The top two songs on the chart were from the movies. At number two was Footloose by Kenny Loggins. It would go on to win the Grammy for Song of the Year.

And in the top spot was Phil Collins with Against All Odds, Take a Look at Me Now. It was the theme song to the movie of the same name. It was the first of seven chart topping singles for Collins as a solo artist.

That's you week in music: 1984.

