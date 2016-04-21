April 22 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing it with a couple of Duck Dynasty stars.

He's the CEO of his father's multimillion dollar company, Duck Commander. Willie Robertson is 44 today.

She's the wife of Willie's brother Jase. She has her own clothing line which she launched in 2014. Missy Robertson is 45 today.

Also on the birthday list is an actor who had the role of The Comedian in the movie Watchmen. He could soon become the most hated man on television because he has the role of the evil Negan on the AMC series The Walking Dead. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is 50 today.

He's won three Oscars in his career that dates back to 1969's Easy Rider. His other movies include: The Shining, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Terms of Endearment, Chinatown, Batman, the list goes on and on. Jack Nicholson is 79 today.

He's a rock guitarist who had one of the biggest selling albums of the 1970's which spawned the hits Show Me the Way, Do You Feel Like We Do and Baby, I Love Your Way. Of course the album was Frampton Comes Alive! And the singer-songwriter is Peter Frampton who turns 66 today.

He's a country and pop legend who once played guitar for The Beach Boys. His hits include, Gentle on My Mind, By the Time I Get to Phoenix, Galveston, Rhinestone Cowboy and many many others. Glen Campbell is 80 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.