Carbondale leaders hold community forum after recent shootings

A community forum was held on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carbondale's City Hall.

After the number of shootings, including the deadly Easter shooting and recent acts of violence, city leaders say they were anxious to bring the community together to discuss ways to make the city safer and more welcoming.

The event was originally discussed by a small resident coalition, and brought to fruition with help from the city

City leaders say the topic was focused on the question: “What can we as a community do to make Carbondale safer and more welcoming to everyone?”

A few microphones were passed through the crowd of more than 200, and each person was allowed to speak for three minutes.

Speakers' suggestions, concerns, or questions were jotted down on large white sheets of paper.

Organizers say the list included 38 items by the end of the night.

The mayor says the suggestions will be looked into by members of a Human Relations commission, and some of them may be the subject of hearings for the City Council to discuss

SIU representatives, Police Chief Jeff Grubbs and officers from the police department were in attendance.

