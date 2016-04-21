FIRST ALERT: Fog possible this morning, isolated thunderstorms later

It is Thursday, April 21, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Watch out for fog this morning as you head out the door this Thursday morning. Laura says it will be patchy, but dense. Scattered showers may linger this morning, but by noon we should be dry with temps in the mid-70s. FIRST ALERT: We’re tracking possible thunderstorms this afternoon, which could produce hail in some spots.

Making Headlines:

Due in court: Three men facing charges for their alleged involvement in connection to a deadly Easter Sunday shooting in Carbondale are due in court on Thursday, April 21. Those suspects include 21-year-old Dwayne Dunn, accused of shooting a gun in the air, Travis Tyler and John Ingram.

Safety forum: Recent shootings and other recent acts of violence have Carbondale city leaders seeing ways to make the community a safer place. That's why a forum will be hosted later today to get public input.

Early morning blaze: Fire crews battled a house fire in rural Carbondale early this morning. The homeowner, the only one inside, was not injured thanks to her smoke detector.

Death investigation: Former wrestling star Joan "Chyna" Laurer was found dead in her Redondo Beach apartment Wednesday. She was 46.

