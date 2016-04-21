Weather likely cause for power outages in Williamson Co.

About 2,900 Ameren customers in Williamson County will likely see their clocks flashing when they wake up Thursday morning.

According to Ameren, the power went out around the areas of Herrin and Carterville.

As of 4:15 a.m., about 770 customers were still in the dark.

Ameren reports the outage is like weather related.

A tree feel on the line causing a fault in the substation.

Crews were able to remove the tree, walk the line and make the repairs needed to get the customers out of the dark.

Power will likely be restored completely by 4:45 a.m.

