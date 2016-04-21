Carbondale woman escapes house fire thanks to smoke detector

Fire crews battled a house fire in rural Carbondale early Thursday morning.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, it started at a home in the 6000 block of Old Highway 13.

When firefighters got on scene, they could see flames showing from the back of the home.

The homeowner, the only one inside, was not injured. She told firefighters that she woke up with enough time to get out of the house thanks to her smoke detector.

Deputies shut down traffic on Old Highway 13 for about 2.5 hours while crews put out the fire.

No word yet on what caused the fire. However, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office reports it is not believed to be suspicious.

