New Releases: ‘The Huntsman: Winter’s War’ and a number of limited releases

One more wide release throw it's hat into the ring, hoping to unseat the current box office champion.

The widest release of the week belongs to the follow up to 2012’s hit action/drama Snow White and the Huntsman.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War follows the story of rival queen sisters Ravenna and Freya as they battle for absolute power.

The Huntsmen and his army are tasked with protecting Freya while attempting to conceal his forbidden love with one of his soldiers.

Chris Hemsworth, Emily Blunt, Charlize Theron, Jessica Chastain, Nick Frost, and Sam Claflin star in this film from first time director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War is rated PG-13 for fantasy action violence and some sensuality; with a run time of 114 minutes.

Amazon Studios first theatrical film follows the true story of the historic meeting between Elvis Presley and President Richard Nixon.

On December 21, 1970, the King of Rock ‘n Roll showed up on the White House lawn seeking a meeting with the most powerful man in the world.

What followed was a series of humorous events immortalized in the most requested photograph in the National Archives.

Michael Shannon, Kevin Spacey, Alex Pettyfer, Johnny Knoxville, Colin Hanks, and Evan Peters star in this comedic retelling of actual events.

Tom Hanks returns to the big screen in the adaptation of Dave Eggers novel A Hologram for the King.

From one of the co-directors of Cloud Atlas, comes the story of a failed American business man looking to recoup his loses in Saudi Arabia by selling his idea to a wealthy monarch.

Tom Hanks, Alexander Black, Sarita Choudhury, and Tom Skerrit star in this limited release drama.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War: 3,788

Elvis & Nixon : 379

: A Hologram for the King: 399

The fifth and final weekend of April brings three new releases into the busy domestic market.

The minds behind the cult favorite series Key & Peele, bring their zany humor to the big screen with the farcical tale of getting back a kitten from a drug dealer in Keanu.

The latest in director Gary Marshall’s holiday based films hits theaters, this time centering around mom on their holiday, Mother’s Day.

An adaptation of a successful video game, Ratchet & Clank follows the titular hero Ratchet as he teams up with a defective war bot Clank to stop the evil Chairman Drek from destroying planets and collecting their resources.

