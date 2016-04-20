Beyond the Surface paddling event to be held at Touch of Nature - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Beyond the Surface paddling event to be held at Touch of Nature

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Paddling across the water, rock climbing, zip lining, interpretive hikes and other adventures await those who attend a free event at SIUC's Touch of Nature Environmental Center on Saturday, May 7.

The Breaking the Surface paddling event and open house will take place at Touch of Nature, located along Little Grassy Lake, about eight miles south of Carbondale on Giant City Road.

Everything you need to get on the water will be provided, including canoes, kayaks, paddle boats, stand-up paddle boards, personal flotation devices and paddles.

Check-in time for those wishing to attend is at 1 p.m. with a welcome at 2 p.m. and open paddling to follow.

Participants are encouraged to bring snacks, water bottles, sunscreen and either water shoes or other footwear that can get wet. Paddlers may also bring their own watercraft, but it must have a Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge sticker or day pass, which paddlers can get at the event.

A paddler's social is set for 5:30 p.m. You can also test your skills at the rock climbing wall, take a guided hike, zip line or just roam around on your own.

For more information visit www.ton.siu.edu or call (618) 453-1121.

