Survivors of domestic violence to share experiences, offer support at SEMO campus event

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Survivors of interpersonal violence will have a chance to share their stories and receive support at an event on Southeast Missouri State University’s campus Thursday, April 21.

The event, SEMO Rising, is sponsored by the Campus Violence Prevention Program and is part of a slate of programs for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Coordinator Donna St. Sauver said the night will aim to empower survivors and offer support.

"It can be very therapeutic for them to stand up and rise and speak about it and shed the shame and guilt and accept and acknowledge support," St. Sauver said.

St. Sauver said recent data shows one out three women across the world experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetime.          

And for women on college campuses, she said that number can be even higher.

Nationwide, one out of every five girls will be a victim to sexual assault before graduation.

She said part of Thursday’s program will be to raise awareness on the issue and how it affects women.

"The wonderful part about this experience is we can see the survivor part, we can see the strength, the resilience, the courage to get up and talk about what's happened to them,” she said. “How it's changed their life."

The event will start at 7 p.m. at the student rec center.

