Blood donors needed for World Red Cross Day

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is next month, and the American Red Cross is asking for more blood donations in recognition of the month's special events.

May 8 is the birthday of Henry Dunant, the founder of International Red Cross and the Red Crescent Movement, and is observed every year by blood donation events across the country.

This year there will be several donation locations throughout the Heartland scheduled in the first two weeks of May. And the more donors that can come out and donate, the better.

The American Red Cross reports around 14,000 blood donations are needed every day to meet the needs of patients nationwide.

Locations can be found in the Illinois counties of Jackson, Perry and Williamson, and in the Missouri counties of Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Perry, Ripley and Scott.

To find more information about the American Red Cross and donation locations next month, as well as to schedule an appointment, visit the American Red Cross website or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

The American Red Cross Blood Donor App is also available for download on mobile devices.

