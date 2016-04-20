Graves Co. deputies respond to semi, pickup truck collision

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision on the Purchase Parkway on Wednesday, April 20.

The collision occurred at the 21 mile marker in the southbound lanes.

Deputies were dispatched to the crash scene, located at the 21 mile marker in the southbound lanes, a little after noon on Wednesday.

Carl D. Kelly, of Cedar Drove, Tennessee, was driving a 2008 Peterbilt semi south along the Purchase Parkway. As Kelly took exit 21 to continue south, he began to merge with southbound traffic. While doing so, he noticed a stalled vehicle in the right hand lane of the Parkway. Kelly attempted to merge into the left lane in order to avoid a collision with the stalled vehicle.

At the same time in the left hand lane was a 2003 Dodge Pickup driven by Bobby G. Heath, of Mayfield, Kentucky. As Kelly began to merge into the left lane to avoid collision with the stalled vehicle, he sideswiped Heath’s vehicle.

Heath and his passenger, Roberta J. Walker, of Mayfield, Kentucky, were both transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Kelly refused medical treatment on scene.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Mayfield/Graves County EMS and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement.

