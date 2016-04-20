Poplar Bluff man appears for arraignment in hit and run death of 13-year-old girl

Heavenly Grace Hafford was just thirteen years old when her life was cut short Dec 9. Police are still looking for a pickup truck that also left the scene.

Poplar Bluff, MO teen's family wants answers in search for second hit and run driver

13-year-old Heavenly Hafford's father, Steve Hafford, says now he can begin mourning after Poplar Bluff Police make a second arrest.

Family begins to grieve after 2nd arrest in deadly hit and run

A Poplar Bluff man previously arrested in connection with a deadly hit and run has resigned from his position on the Board of Trustees at Three Rivers College.

Man resigns from college board after Dec. arrest in connection with deadly hit and run

The one-year anniversary of the hit and run death of Heavenly Hafford in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was Friday, December 9.

1 year anniversary of hit and run death of Heavenly Hafford

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri man appeared for his arraignment on Tuesday, April 19 in connection with the hit and run death of a 13-year-old girl.

Randel C. Sparks pleaded not guilty to all counts during his arraignment.

He was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Sparks' trial was set for May 3 at 9 a.m.

Back on December 9, 2015, 13-year-old Heavenly Hafford died after she was hit by two vehicles at the intersection of Highway PP and Maud Street.

Police said Hafford was hit by a Volkswagon Beetle first and then a Ford F-150. They said both vehicles left the scene.

The Beetle was later found at a storage unit business.

Sparks, the owner of the Beetle, was arrested.

