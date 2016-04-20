Saint Francis Healthcare System to host free women's health event

Saint Francis Healthcare System will host a free health event for women on Thursday, May 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Isle Casino in Cape Girardeau.

Experts will discuss important health issues for women, such as a holistic approach to conception, health concerns in middle-age, a well-rounded approach to cancer and problems that many women are afraid to discuss openly with their physicians.

The evening will also include food and drinks, local exhibitors and door prizes. To register, or for more information, call (573)-331-3996.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.