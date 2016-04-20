New research suggests white women are not living as long

Here’s a statistic that may surprise you. White women are dying earlier.

New research suggests while minority women are increasing their life expectancies, it's actually going down for Caucasian women.

One Heartland doctor said she can see why research supports why white women are passing away at a slightly younger age than in the past, but there is some good news, some of the factors are preventable.

"As a provider I see a lot more weight gain and poor lifestyle choices and they are effecting people's health,” said Dr. Erica Gibson.

A 2016 study from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention suggests white women are simply not living as long.

Doctor Erica Gibson said she often sees patients who are making poor lifestyle choices.

"Cigarettes, alcohol, illegal drugs or legal drugs are all simple, cheaper options to medicate,” she said.

However, Doctor Gibson warns those solutions only lead to bigger issues.

"Liver disease has been found to be one of the contributing causes to this decline and life expectancies. And that is related to alcohol use, maybe some weight gain in there and drug use,” she said.

Health officials say there's no single cause for more women dying earlier in life, but there are noticeable patterns.

The study said liver disease is a factor that sends more women into early death.

The life expectancy for non-Hispanic white women in the United States declined by one month from 81.2 years to 81.1 years from 2013 to 2014.

While Hispanics and blacks saw an increase.

Experts say awareness can help slow the trend.

"Ask for help, if you hurt, if you don't feel well, your mood is down don't self-medicate. Continue the most health living that you can to prevent these unexpected deaths,” said Gibson.

