Carbondale man accused of attempted sexual abuse

A Carbondale man is accused of sexually abusing an acquaintance.

James A. Janowski, 20, was charged with attempted criminal sexual abuse, battery and disorderly conduct.

According to Carbondale police, they began investigating a report of attempted criminal sexual abuse on April 1. They say it allegedly occurred in the 1100 block of East Grand Avenue.

During the investigation, police say they learned Janowski allegedly beat and tried to sexually abuse the acquaintance.

Police say they found Janowksi on April 18 at SIU's Lentz Hall and arrested him.

Rae Goldsmith of SIU says the suspect is a student at SIU-Carbondale.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

