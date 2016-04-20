Cape Central High School starts campaign to spread kindness

Social media can bring out the best - and the worst - in people.

After a recent case of online bullying, Cape Central High School is taking a stand for kindness.

Students alerted Assistant Principle Leigh Ragsdale to some mean comments on Instagram.

Her immediate thought was how to counteract that as a school - and thus, #CTKindness was born.

The hashtag stands for Cape Tigers Kindness and is all over their Twitter page.

Students have taken that hashtag to heart.

Now they try to do at least two kinds things a day with some suggestions listed on a kindness chart shared on social media... And they're seeing results.

"My philosophy has always been in education, small things make huge differences and I think that's what's happening here," said Asst. Principal Ragsdale.

"But seeing all the positive tweets it really makes it feel like we're growing as a community, together," said freshman Logan Perry.

Students said it's a state of mind now, always thinking of ways to do something for someone else.

As Alyssa Nunley said, for her it was a simple as inviting a new student to sit with her at lunch.

As a result, they're seeing other nearby schools creating their own hashtags and spreading the movement - proving that love and kindness overcome hatred.

