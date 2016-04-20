Man arrested in connection attempted bank robbery in Carbondale, IL

A Carbondale man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to rob a bank in Carbondale, Illinois.

On April 20 at about 12:16 p.m., officers with the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to Regions Bank, 601 East Main Street, in reference to a report of an attempted bank robbery.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that suspect had demanded money from a bank teller.

The suspect left the bank on foot without receiving money or property.

Officers found the suspect in the area and identified him as Alex M. Hofmaier, 19, of Carbondale.

He was subsequently arrested without incident and was charged with robbery.

Rae Goldsmith of SIU says Hofmaier is a student at SIU-Carbondale.

There was no weapon displayed or recovered during this incident.

Hofmaier was incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.

