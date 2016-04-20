KY town getting reimbursed 7 years later from state for ice storm damage

The city of Bardwell, Kentucky is slowly getting back money it was owed after an ice storm in 2009.

According to Mayor Phillip King, the storm caused about $1 million in damage.

He said the city took on loans to cover the cost while they waited for federal relief funds, which have been trickling in over the last seven years.

King said the city is still owed about $40,000.

"It seems that our nation, our federal government, can send billions of dollars overseas but we can't take care of her own in a timely fashion. That's the problem," Mayor King said.

Recently, Bardwell received a $5,000 payment.

King said all the money they've gotten so far goes toward paying back the initial loans and the interest. He said they never know when the next payment will come.

