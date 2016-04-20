10 contestants to compete for title of 'Princess Flame' of Old K - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

10 contestants to compete for title of 'Princess Flame' of Old King Coal Festival

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) -

Ten contestants from all over southern Illinois will compete for the title of Princess Flame of the 75th anniversary Old King Coal Festival.

Ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at Frankfort Community High School's Paschedag Auditorium in West Frankfort.

Co-Chairman Theresa Renik announced that this year's entries are from Hardin, Perry, Jackson, Williamson and Franklin Counties.

Pre-Teen Princess Flame and Teen Princess Flame will also be crowned, as well as 2016 Old King Coal Dan Wilkerson.

More than $4,500 in scholarships and awards will be presented to the 2016 Princess Flame Scholarship Pageant winners.

Old King Coal, Princess Flame and her court will reign over the Diamond Anniversary of the festival, which began in 1941.

The 2016 Old King Coal Festival will run May 12 through May 15.

The year's lineup of events will include the job and college fair; Luehrs' Ideal Rides on the Midway; free entertainment each evening and Sunday afternoon on the main stage behind city hall; Coal Miners Memorial Service; Old King Coal Grand Parade; and Coal Miners Movement Rally.

For a complete schedule of events you can click here or "like" Old King Coal Festival on Facebook.

