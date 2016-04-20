Does It Work: Orbitrim Gas Trimmer Head

Springtime means getting back out in the yard to mow and trim your lawn and bushes, but sometimes flowers and shrubs fall victim to overzealous weed whacking.

The makers of a product called Orbitrim claim their gas trimmer head can revolutionize your yard work by preventing accidental trimming without stings or wires, but does it work?

To test Orbitrim we turned to Jim and Marie Szepanski of Jackson, Missouri. The Szepanskis have a large yard with flowers, shrubs and a water feature that Mrs. Szepanski hopes Orbitrim can protect.

“I have flowers and bushes out in front that sometimes when he uses the weed whacker end up getting damaged,” said Marie Szepanski.

“I just whack whatever’s growing down and she doesn’t like that,” admitted Jim Szepanski “I try to avoid flowers if I can. But with that string it’s hard to do.”

The Orbitrim commercial claims the steel-bladed trimmer head is the “first true innovation in yard trimming in years.”

The product claims its circular steel barrier protects flowers and shrubs while the steel blades rotate to quickly and easily trimming grass and weeds.

“I’m hoping you’re able to trim without messing with the line, because that’s the worst part of trimming,” said Jim Szepanski. “You’re going along and the line breaks and you have to deal with that, I’m hoping you can just do it until the job is done and then put it away.”

To put Orbitrim to the test, there was some assembly required. The manufacturer includes hardware and directions for installation on four different trimmer head mounts.

“I have to figure out which one will work with mine,” said Jim Szepanski.

The Szepanskis' weed whacker is a trimmer whose spool housing cannot be removed. The couple followed the directions and after a few minutes Jim Szepanski fired it up to take Orbitrim for a spin.

The Orbitrim successfully prevented Jim from making chopped salad of Marie’s flower patch; however, Jim said it also made it more difficult for him to trim the weeds and grass Marie did want trimmed.

“Seems like you have to get right on top of something to really get it,” said Jim Szepanski. “It also throws a lot of it up in your face. I have a lot of grass in my glasses.”

The Orbitrim commercial also claims the product can trim bushes and hedges, but Jim Szepanski said it wasn’t up to the task of trimming his overgrown bushes.

“As far as the bushes it was unsatisfactory,” said Jim Szepanski. “It might be that my hedges aren’t quite as strong as the others but I would much rather have regular hedge trimmers for that job.”

Overall the Szepanskis weren’t feeling really rosy about Orbitrim.

“I’d say if you have a lot of flowers to work around it might work for you, but if you’ve got a lot of weeds to cut down fast – that’s not what you’re looking for, and I definitely wouldn’t use it for hedges,” said Jim Szepanski.

The Szepanskis give Orbitrim 2.5 stars on this Does It Work test.

We purchased the Orbitrim for this test for $24.95 on Amazon.com.

