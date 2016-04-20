Carbondale, IL movie theater submits application for liquor license

Moviegoers in Carbondale may soon have the opportunity to kick back with a cold one during the film.

The Liquor Advisory Board of Carbondale says the AMC University Place 8 theater has submitted an application for a Class K (Movie Theater) liquor license.

The liquor license would authorize sales of alcoholic beverages, by the drink, by the movie theater.

The drinks may be consumed throughout the theater, but may not be taken from the building.

The Liquor Advisory Board reviewed the request on April 7, 2016, and unanimously recommended approval of the license, contingent upon receipt of outstanding items.

The application has yet to be approved or denied.

