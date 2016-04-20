Blackhawks' Andrew Shaw suspended one game for use of homophobic slur

Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw has been suspended for one game for use of a homophobic slur while sitting in the penalty box during Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Blues.

Shaw will also be required to undergo sensitivity training and is being fined 5,000 dollars for "directing an inappropriate gesture" at on-ice officials.

In a statement released by the NHL, senior executive vice president of operations Colin Campbell said "While Mr. Shaw is apologetic and remorseful for both the comments and the inappropriate gesture directed at on-ice officials, he must be held accountable for his actions."

Shaw addressed the media early Wednesday morning and apologized for his actions, saying it was hard for him to see and that emotions had gotten the best of him.

Shaw was sent off the ice for interference at 17 minutes and 56 seconds of the third period, stalling a Chicago comeback, who was down by one goal to the St. Louis Blues, which ended in a 4-3 loss to the Blues.

While sitting in the penalty box, Shaw banged his hockey stick on the glass and yelled what seemed to be an anti-gay remark at someone on the ice.

The Chicago Blackhawks organization said it was extremely disappointed by the incident.

The Blackhawks travel to St. Louis and face off against the Blues in Game 5 on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at the Scottrade Center.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.