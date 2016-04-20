SUV crashes into Carterville, IL restaurant

An SUV crashed in a restaurant in Carterville, Illinois on Wednesday, April 20 at 12:48 p.m.

According to the Carterville Police Department, Moshe Gilboa Laurie of Marion, Ill., was trying to park a blue Cadillac Escalade at the Country Cupboard Restaurant on South Division when he hit an unoccupied vehicle parked on the parking lot.

Police say Gilboa continued forward, hitting a wooden fence and eventually hitting the south wall of the building.

They say the wall moved inward due to the impact. A customer sitting at a booth received minor injuries, however police say no one required medical treatment.

"I was walking up the stairs from cleaning off the table and I heard a loud crash," Courtney Francis, a waitress at the restaurant, said. "I'm real thankful that the two people sitting over there didn't get hurt, because that could have come all the way through."

No citations were issued.

A similar incident happened earlier in 2015. In that instance, the car actually made it into the restaurant and left behind a lot of damage.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.