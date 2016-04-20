Graves Co. deputies respond to vehicle collision

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports deputies responded to a crash with injuries that occurred at the intersection of State Route 1241 and E. Hunt Road on Tuesday morning, April 19.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that two vehicles had collided.

Upon their arrival, deputies found a 2004 Honda sedan flipped on its roof, and three people lying on the ground near the vehicle. A 2009 Toyota sedan was further north in a field.

As members of the Mayfield/Graves County EMS treated the people involved in the collision, deputies spoke with witnesses, who stated that both the Toyota and the Honda were traveling south along State Route 1241 with the Toyota in front.

One witness stated that the Honda began to pass the Toyota in a no passing zone. As the Honda passed the Toyota, the driver of the Honda had to swerve back into the southbound lane to keep from hitting the witness's vehicle head on.

The rear passenger side fender of the Honda then struck the front driver side fender of the Toyota. The driver of the Honda was unable to regain control of the vehicle and it began to spin sideways. It then began to flip on it’s side. The passenger in the front seat, Austin Runyon, 20, was thrown from the vehicle. Runyon came to a rest about 20 feet from where the vehicle had stopped. It was found upside down.

People passing by stopped to help and were able to get the other two occupants out of the vehicle.

Mayfield EMS called in for a helicopter to airlift Runyon to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The driver of the Honda, Hassan Farah, along with another passenger, identified as Liiban Ibraham Aden, were both transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center by ambulance.

Aden was later transferred to Vanderbilt due to the injuries to his back.

The driver of the Toyota, Abdisamad Mohamed Jama, 36, and his passenger, Mohamed Abdi, 26, were both uninjured and did not need medical help.

A warrant was obtained for Farah, and on Wednesday, April 20 he was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.

Farah has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, reckless driving, failure to wear a seat belt and improper passing.

