Two WKCTC students named to the All-USA Academic Team - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two WKCTC students named to the All-USA Academic Team

Written by Derek Dickerson, Director
Connect
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

West Kentucky Community and Technical College students Georgiana Roberts of Mayfield and Jansen Barrett of Benton were recently named to the 2016 All-USA Community College Academic Team.

The two will be among 100 students who will be recognized at the WKCTC honors ceremony April 28 at 6 p.m. in the Clemens Fine Arts Theatre.

Roberts, WKCTC Board of Directors’ student representative, was also recently named a prestigious New Century Scholar, receiving a $2,000 scholarship during the American Association of Community Colleges Convention.

"I am humbled and honored to have been selected the All-USA Academic Team and as a New Century Scholar," said 28-year-old Roberts.  "WKCTC has provided me with wonderful opportunities and the confidence for not only successfully transferring to a four-year university, but continuing that success throughout my future." 

All-USA team members are selected by USA TODAY and the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.

The award is presented to exceptional students at the nation's community colleges with consideration of grades, academic rigor, growth and how well the students use their education to benefit their schools and communities.

A 2006 Graves County High School graduate, Roberts postponed her college pursuits to take care of her ill father who would eventually lose his battle with Alzheimer's disease and cancer in May 2014.

She returned to WKCTC in fall 2014 to fulfill a promise she made to her father to complete her college degree.

Roberts, who will also receive a Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society award during the April 28 honors ceremony, will graduate in May with an associate in arts degree and plans to transfer to the University of Kentucky this fall. 

"My utmost desire is to pursue and experience a career with Alzheimer's research as well as work with the individuals and families suffering from this life-altering disease," said Roberts.

Barrett, a 2012 Marshall County High School graduate, said being named to the All-USA Academic Team encourages her to continue to do her best in life.

In addition to the All-USA honor, Barrett will also receive a Physical Therapist Assistant Academic Achievement Award.

Barrett graduated from WKCTC in December 2015 with an associate in applied science degree in the physical therapist assistant program, and began working at Marshall County Hospital.

"I am honored to have been selected as an All-USA Academic Team nominee. It is a true honor to have had teachers who believe in me enough to nominate me for such an award," said 22-year-old Barrett. "This nomination encourages me to continue to push to be the best I can be."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly