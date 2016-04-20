Two WKCTC students named to the All-USA Academic Team

West Kentucky Community and Technical College students Georgiana Roberts of Mayfield and Jansen Barrett of Benton were recently named to the 2016 All-USA Community College Academic Team.

The two will be among 100 students who will be recognized at the WKCTC honors ceremony April 28 at 6 p.m. in the Clemens Fine Arts Theatre.

Roberts, WKCTC Board of Directors’ student representative, was also recently named a prestigious New Century Scholar, receiving a $2,000 scholarship during the American Association of Community Colleges Convention.

"I am humbled and honored to have been selected the All-USA Academic Team and as a New Century Scholar," said 28-year-old Roberts. "WKCTC has provided me with wonderful opportunities and the confidence for not only successfully transferring to a four-year university, but continuing that success throughout my future."

All-USA team members are selected by USA TODAY and the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.

The award is presented to exceptional students at the nation's community colleges with consideration of grades, academic rigor, growth and how well the students use their education to benefit their schools and communities.

A 2006 Graves County High School graduate, Roberts postponed her college pursuits to take care of her ill father who would eventually lose his battle with Alzheimer's disease and cancer in May 2014.

She returned to WKCTC in fall 2014 to fulfill a promise she made to her father to complete her college degree.

Roberts, who will also receive a Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society award during the April 28 honors ceremony, will graduate in May with an associate in arts degree and plans to transfer to the University of Kentucky this fall.

"My utmost desire is to pursue and experience a career with Alzheimer's research as well as work with the individuals and families suffering from this life-altering disease," said Roberts.

Barrett, a 2012 Marshall County High School graduate, said being named to the All-USA Academic Team encourages her to continue to do her best in life.

In addition to the All-USA honor, Barrett will also receive a Physical Therapist Assistant Academic Achievement Award.

Barrett graduated from WKCTC in December 2015 with an associate in applied science degree in the physical therapist assistant program, and began working at Marshall County Hospital.

"I am honored to have been selected as an All-USA Academic Team nominee. It is a true honor to have had teachers who believe in me enough to nominate me for such an award," said 22-year-old Barrett. "This nomination encourages me to continue to push to be the best I can be."

