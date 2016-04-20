2 Sikeston men facing drug charges after short police chase - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 Sikeston men facing drug charges after short police chase

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Sikeston DPS) (Source: Sikeston DPS)
Adam Mills (Source: Sikeston DPS) Adam Mills (Source: Sikeston DPS)
James Warfield (Source: Sikeston DPS) James Warfield (Source: Sikeston DPS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Two men from Sikeston, Missouri are facing drug charges after leading police on short vehicle and foot chase.

James R. Warfield, 39, was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $35,000 cash only.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Warfield also had two warrants for his arrest through the city of Sikeston.

Adam Mills, 31, was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

According to Captain J. McMillen with Sikeston DPS, officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Tuesday, April 19 at around 11 a.m.

He said the vehicle did not yield and a short chase followed.

According to McMillen, the vehicle continued to Agnes Street where on person ran from the car. He said the officer saw the man run from the car, allegedly with a jar full of what looked like marijuana.

The driver, Adam Mills, stayed in the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Several officers responded to the area and the second man, James Warfield, was found hiding under a vehicle in the 800 block of Agnes.

According to McMillen, the officer found the jar a short distance away. He said it contained more than 3 ounces of marijuana, which is a felony amount.

Both men remain in custody awaiting their arraignment.

