Early Childhood Center student left on bus in Poplar Bluff

An Early Childhood Center student was left on the bus at the bus garage in Poplar Bluff on Monday afternoon, April 18.

According to a statement from Poplar Bluff schools, the child was left on the bus in the garage for about 20 minutes.

“We had a child that was left on our bus for about twenty minutes he was a early childhood student again we take this very seriously,” Poplar Bluff Superintendent Chris Hon said.

They say an employee found the child and an assistant superintendent escorted the child to school after being notified, and then made a home visit to the family.

“Our driver heard the child, the child was a little upset because he was a lone so he heard him and he was on point there and got the child off the bus,” Hon said.

"While we are unable to discuss personnel issues, we can say that we have notified the Children's Division," the school district said in a statement.

According to the school district, they enhanced their protocol to help prevent this from happening about three years ago.

Child safety buzzers were installed on each of their buses, which sound when the ignition is turned off, allowing the driver to fully inspect the interior of the bus while walking to the rear in order to disengage the device.

According to the statement, the child was still missed.

“Our drivers did go to deactivate the fail safe and did walk the bus again when they’re checking they have to be thorough and they were no thorough enough," Hon said.

They say the bus driver and attendant were placed on leave. Surveillance of the incident is being reviewed and the district said all the appropriate measures will be taken.

“Immediately we contacted our child division and are having them conduct an investigation along with us to make sure we have employees on leave until that investigation is completed but again we want to make sure our students are safe,” Hon said.

The district said they take these matters very seriously. They commend another bus driver for his vigilance that led to finding the child.

