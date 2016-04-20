IL man arrested in Marshall Co. KY facing charges of theft and public intoxication

A man from Benton, Illinois was arrested this week after he was allegedly caught stealing from a Marshall County, Ky. store on surveillance video and late caught trying to break into a house.

On Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General Store located on US 68 E after a surveillance video showed a man allegedly stealing two chairs.

Police were able to gather the man's license plate number from the surveillance footage.

Deputies then received another call about the same person allegedly attempting to break into a home on McNeely Road.

When authorities made contact with the man in the vehicle, the two stolen chairs were located in the back.

The man, identified as Derek J. Baier, 25, of Benton, admitted to stealing the chairs but not the burglary.

Baier was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property u/$300 and public intoxication controlled substance.

