Police investigating car burglaries in Mt. Vernon, IL

The Mt. Vernon, Illinois Police Department is investigating a series of car burglaries over the last two weeks.

In every case the vehicles have been unlocked and loose items were taken.

Residents are reminded to keep their cars locked and bring any valuables inside.

A person of interest is currently being sought in connection with the burglaries.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact the Mt. Vernon Police Department at 242-2131 or Crimestoppers at 242-8477.

