Benton, IL high school students to perform 'West Side Story'

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

Students at Benton High School will perform in West Side Story.

The school's Fine Art's production of a twist on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet will transport you to modern-day New York City where two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for child, plus ticketing fees 17 and under. You can buy tickets online through the Benton Civic Center by clicking here.

Show times are Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m.

