Contra dance to be held Saturday, April 23 in Cape Girardeau, MO

Cape Friends of Traditional Music and Dance has announced a contra dance for this Saturday, April 23.

The dance will take place at Christ Episcopal Church, at 101 North Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau.

It will start off with a Free Beginners’ Workshop at 6:45 p.m. and run to 7 p.m.

Live music will begin at 7 p.m. and go to 9:30 p.m.

All the dance moves are taught and the dances are walked through.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

