CAUGHT! Perryville police find, arrest kidnapping suspect

CAUGHT! Perryville police find, arrest kidnapping suspect

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Danny C. Keeton (Source: Perryville Police Department)
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

The Perryville Police Department has found a man accused of kidnapping a 2-year-old family member.

According to police, there was an active warrant out for 59-year-old Danny Keeton who was wanted on kidnapping, third degree assault and first degree burglary charges.

At approximately 11:22 a.m., Keeton was found by the Perryville Police Department at an address on Hwy B in Perry County, Mo.

With assistance from the Perry County Sheriff's Department, Keeton was taken into custody on the outstanding arrest warrant.

Police report Keeton allegedly assaulted a woman and forced his way into a home in the 700 block of Winkler Dr. on Sunday, April 17.

Once inside, police say he took a 2-year-old family member and left.

About an hour later, Perry County Sheriff's Deputies found Keeton at the home of the child's biological mother, along with the father of the child.

Keeton was taken into custody for questioning.

The child was returned to the mother.

However, investigators were not able to get a warrant for his arrest until late Monday, after a 24-hour hold expired, when they were required to let him go.

The warrant holds a $25,000 cash only bond. Keeton will be processed at the Perryville Police and transported to Perry County Sheriff's Department to bond or be held until court.

