April 21 celebrity birthdays

Let's check some celebrities who are adding another candle to their birthday cakes today.

She's best known as Bill Murray's love interest in Groundhog Day. Her other movies include Magic Mike XXL and Sex, Lies and Videotape. Andie MacDowell is 58 today.

He's a Scottish actor who's known for his roles in Atonement, The Last King of Scotland and Muppets Most Wanted. In the X-Men series he stars as a young Charles Xavier. You'll see him in that role this summer in X-Men: Apocalypse. James McAvoy is 37 today.

He starred as a widowed housekeeper on the ABC sitcom Who's the Boss? He's also known for his role on the series Taxi. Tony Danza is 65 today.

He's the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys who owns a number of the team's passing records including most career touchdown passes. Tony Romo is 36 today.

