Early morning fire damages Franklin Co. home

A family is safe after a house fire in Franklin County, Illinois early this morning.

Dispatchers say they got the call around 1:45 a.m. to a house on Sylvester Avenue in Christopher, Illinois.

According to firefighters on the scene, the fire started in a neighbor's shed and spread to the house.

No injuries have been reported. However, a dog and cat died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KFVS12 has a crew on the way to the scene and will get more details as soon as they become available.

