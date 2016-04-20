First Alert Weather Team tracking wet Wednesday

It is Wednesday, April 20, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

The rain we’ve been tracking moves in this morning. Laura says to expect showers as you head to work. By this afternoon and evening we could see some thunderstorms, so keep your free KFVS12 Weather App handy. Other than the rain temps will still be mild, but a little cooler than the last couple of days with highs in the lower 60s and upper 70s. FIRST ALERT: The weekend is looking beautiful!

CLICK HERE for a look at the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Under Investigation: The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is looking for suspects after a meth lab sparked a car fire late Tuesday night. Investigators say the driver ran away before police and fire crews got on scene.

Overnight fire: A home caught fire early Wednesday morning in Christopher, Ill. According to central dispatch, no one was injured, but the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Down stream: The fuel that spilled into the Wabash River has begun to move down stream near Paducah, Ky. A leak in a pipeline near Mount Carmel is to blame.

Search for help: The community of Mound City is searching for a new police chief after asking the previous man in charge to resign. This comes after four out of five officers walked off the job last week.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.