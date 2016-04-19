Abandoned car in McCracken Co. burns in meth lab explosion

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a vehicle on fire near the intersection of Elmdale Road and Oak Street on Tuesday, April 19.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday and noticed a vehicle with Illinois plates pulled off to the side of the roadway and abandoned.

Investigators determined that an active meth lab inside the vehicle had caught the vehicle's interior on fire and that the driver fled the area, apparently on foot.

KFVS12 will provide more details on this incident as they become available.

