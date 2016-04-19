Gov. Nixon orders state to look at pay equity

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is ordering the state to review and make recommendations for promoting pay equity in the state workforce.

"Equal work deserves equal pay, and these guidelines will serve as a valuable resource for current and future policymakers as we work to eliminate pay disparities and ensure all Missourians are compensated fairly," Nixon said. "Women make up over half of state employees and an increasing percentage of women are now the primary breadwinners in their families.

"That's why pay equity is essential to the overall strength, vitality, and competitiveness of our economy."

According to a report recently released by the Women's Foundation and the Harry Truman School of Public Affairs at the University of Missouri, women who worked full-time and year round earned only 77 percent as much as men in 2013.

Gov. Nixon directed the Office of Administration to review that report and make recommendations to close the pay gap.

