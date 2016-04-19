Area musicians wanted for new Cape Girardeau concert series

Downtown Cape Girardeau community groups are seeking out area musicians to perform in a new concert series.

Old Town Cape and the Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District are organizing the effort called Cape Corner Concerts.

Coordinators say they are hoping to add to the atmosphere downtown and help showcase local talent.

"Just to kind of entertain people here while they're shopping and bring some vibrancy to downtown and make it a place to be," Old Town marketing coordinator Katie Amrhein said.

The new concert series will assign musicians to play designated corners around downtown Cape Girardeau.



Concerts will run from 7-9 p.m., typically on Friday and Saturday nights, Amrhein says.



Each completed performance pays $50 funded through a partnership between Old Town Cape and Downtown Cape Girardeau CID.

Amrhein says musicians of all kind are welcome.

The series will start once enough musicians apply and are approved to play.

