Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 4/19 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 4/19

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Here are Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 4/19.

H.S. Baseball

Chaffee-14
Charleston-1

Oak Ridge-1
St. Vincent-11

Scott City-4
Notre Dame-1

H.S. Soccer (Girls)

Festus-2
St. Vincent-1
Final OT

