Mother of Pravin Varughese to address Carbondale City Council on son's death

Police say foul play is not suspected after the body of a missing Southern Illinois University student was found. He was found in a wooded area of the 1400 block of East Main Street. Police believe the terrain and low temperatures may have contributed to his death.

Police have found the body of a missing SIU student. He was found in a wooded area of the 1400 block of East Main Street. Police believe the terrain and low temperatures may have contributed to his death.

The mother of Pravin Varughese, an SIU student found dead earlier this year, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Illinois State Police and an ISP trooper.

The family of a Southern Illinois University Carbondale student found dead in 2014 is still searching for answers.

Pravin Varughese, 19, was found dead in a wooded area on the east-side of Carbondale in February of 2014.

An investigation by police and medical examiners determined Pravin Varughese’s death to be of hypothermia.

No criminal charges were ever filed by the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office who released a report on the full investigation.

The mother of the 19-year-old, Lovely Varughese, said an independent investigation shows her son’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

“I have a nightmare that I live with every day,” Lovely Varughese said. “And I believe that city officials, they have an obligation to see what’s going on in Jackson County."

Lovely Varughese will present the independent evidence to the Carbondale City Council on Tuesday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

