Mother of Pravin Varughese to address Carbondale City Council on - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mother of Pravin Varughese to address Carbondale City Council on son's death

(Source: Lovely Varughese) (Source: Lovely Varughese)

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Mother of Pravin Varughese files wrongful death lawsuit against ISP, trooper

    Mother of Pravin Varughese files wrongful death lawsuit against ISP, trooper

    Tuesday, December 2 2014 12:07 PM EST2014-12-02 17:07:58 GMT
    Tuesday, December 2 2014 12:07 PM EST2014-12-02 17:07:58 GMT
    Pravin VarughesePravin Varughese
    The mother of Pravin Varughese, an SIU student found dead earlier this year, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Illinois State Police and an ISP trooper.
    The mother of Pravin Varughese, an SIU student found dead earlier this year, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Illinois State Police and an ISP trooper.

  • Autopsy shows SIU student died from hypothermia

    Autopsy shows SIU student died from hypothermia

    Tuesday, February 18 2014 8:11 PM EST2014-02-19 01:11:44 GMT
    Tuesday, February 18 2014 8:11 PM EST2014-02-19 01:11:44 GMT
    Police have found the body of a missing SIU student. He was found in a wooded area of the 1400 block of East Main Street. Police believe the terrain and low temperatures may have contributed to his death.
    Police say foul play is not suspected after the body of a missing Southern Illinois University student was found. He was found in a wooded area of the 1400 block of East Main Street. Police believe the terrain and low temperatures may have contributed to his death.
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The family of a Southern Illinois University Carbondale student found dead in 2014 is still searching for answers.

Pravin Varughese, 19, was found dead in a wooded area on the east-side of Carbondale in February of 2014.

An investigation by police and medical examiners determined Pravin Varughese’s death to be of hypothermia.

No criminal charges were ever filed by the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office who released a report on the full investigation.

The mother of the 19-year-old, Lovely Varughese, said an independent investigation shows her son’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

“I have a nightmare that I live with every day,” Lovely Varughese said. “And I believe that city officials, they have an obligation to see what’s going on in Jackson County."

Lovely Varughese will present the independent evidence to the Carbondale City Council on Tuesday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly