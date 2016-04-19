Reward offered for information surrounding Doniphan school threats

Police are currently investigating an incident at Doniphan R-1 School District.

Police investigation under way at Doniphan School District

The Doniphan R-1 School district operated under a lockdown on Thursday, March 24 for the second time in a week.

Superintendent speaks out after lockdowns at Doniphan R-I schools

The Doniphan School District received four different threats over the last two months sparking an investigation between several departments.

Following the latest lockdown last week, the Missouri State Highway Patrol along with the Doniphan Police Department and Ripley County Sheriff's department are now asking for your help in finding out who is responsible.

Since March 17, the Doniphan School district has received four threats, putting a lot of parents and students on edge.

Now, the departments are offering an award in hopes of tracking down the suspect or suspects.

According to the district's superintendent, Jennifer Snyder, the reward was donated by folks from the community and continues to grow.

The Missouri Highway Patrol posted this video today on Facebook.

Superintendent Snyder said these threats have cost the departments hours of overtime pay and it has impacted students in the classroom.

