IL inmate sentenced after 2015 prison escape

James L. Porter, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced on Tuesday, April 19 that Shelia B. Hatfield, 52, formerly an inmate at the Federal Prison Camp located in Greenville, Illinois (FPC-Greenville), was sentenced on escape charges.

Hatfield received 15 additional months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Hatfield has been held without bond since her arraignment on the indictment on May 12, 2015.

The offense occurred on March 9, 2015, when Hatfield was found in the parking lot of a Buchheit store outside the prison camp’s grounds without receiving authorization to leave.

Evidence introduced at sentencing revealed that, when she was captured, she was found with a bottle of whiskey, two bottles of vodka, 15 packs of cigarettes, rolling papers, a cigarette lighter and three packs of gum, all of which are prohibited items at FPC-Greenville.

Hatfield had purchased the items from a convenience store that was approximately 1.5 miles from the prison camp.

Despite Hatfield’s claim that she was forced to leave the camp to buy the contraband because of the abuse and harassment that she suffered at the hands of other inmates, officials said she had never reported any abuse or harassment.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Prisons’ Special Investigations Section and was assigned to Assistant United States Attorney Angela Scott.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.