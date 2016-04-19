Sheriff: Perryville man kidnapped girlfriend, drove through multiple states with her

A Perryville, Missouri man is facing charges of kidnapping, burglary and more.

Clint E. Arrington, 47, was charged with kidnapping, first degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and violation of an order of protection.

According to Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter, on Thursday, April 7 the Morley Police Department contacted their office to help with a missing person report that had suspicious circumstances.

Sheriff Walter said the victim's home was left unlocked and her purse was found inside. He said the victim could not be reached by her cell phone.

According to the sheriff, the victim's boyfriend, Arrington, was arrested on March 31, 2016 for allegedly violating an order of protection in which the victim was listed as the protected party.

He said Arrington posted bond on April 4, 2016 and could not be contacted.

Arrington's cell phone allegedly showed it was in the Cape Girardeau area, then traveling south into Illinois and then into Kentucky.

A nationwide broadcast was sent out to try and stop Arrington.

Sheriff Walter said Arrington and the victim were later found in Medina, Tenn.

Arrington allegedly tried to run, but he was caught by the Medina Police Department.

The victim told police Arrington forced her from her home and threatened to harm her family.

Police arrested Arrington on numerous felony charges.

Sheriff Walter said authorities later talked to the victim when she was back in Scott county.

The victim told detectives Arrington woke her up the night of April 7, 2016 as he allegedly stood in the bedroom holding a flashlight. She said Arrington was wearing all black clothing, hat and gloves.

He allegedly told the victim that he broke in the back door and that she had to leave with him.

The victim said he showed her a knife later and Sheriff Walter said Arrington was found with a knife by the Medina Police Department.

According to the victim, Arrington forced her to leave in a vehicle and drove to Perryville. She said he then drove to Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Arrington was allegedly smoking drugs and acting paranoid and erratic the whole trip, according to the victim.

She said she believed if she tried to escape Arrington would hurt her.

The victim said Arrington had food and drinks in the vehicle and would not stop anywhere. She claimed he did stop for fuel, but he made her stand next to him.

Sheriff Walter said Arrington is in custody in Tennessee. He will be transported to the Scott County Jail once extradition papers are signed.

Arrington's bond was set by the court at $250,000 cash only.

