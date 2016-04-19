Anonymous group calls for one-day strike on SIU campus

Police are further investigating graffiti on the campus of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale after gathering a number of new leads from security video.

We may be learning more about the graffiti that was found on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

While no one is taking responsibility for that graffiti yet, we did learn of a one-day strike that will be taking place on May 2 – the date spray painted on a building on campus.

The anonymous group who posted about the strike on their website has a list full of demands.

Some include:

The completion of a state budget to start providing funding to higher education and social services again.

Address the campus diversity issues and hire more diverse professors

Guarantee that students MAP funding stay as a grant and not be treated as loans.

Sophomore Camille Stone said it’s imperative that SIU students stick together during this time.

“Us as students have so much power and we need to like tap into that potential," Stone said. "Let these state representatives know that we think this is something important and something that we care about because its important, our education is so important into today’s society.”

Stone also said she’s joining a group of students headed to Governor Rauner’s office on Thursday, April 20 to peacefully protest.

We reached out to the group who manages that website about the strike, we haven’t heard back from them so far.

