KY man arrested on burglary charges

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft on Sunday, April 17.

Deputy Jeff Daniel responded to Barrett Road in reference to the report.

The victim said she confronted the person that had gone through her fiancee's vehicle, when he then pulled out what appeared to be a black handgun. He told her that he did not know what she was talking about and that "it was fixing to get ugly".

Deputy Daniel found the suspect and vehicle. After questioning the suspect, Curtis Ray Dukes, 33, of Calvert City, was arrested and charged with robbery in the first-degree.

The alleged weapon was recovered.

Upon further investigation, Deputy Daniel, Detective Sergeant Tim Reynolds and Deputy Cory Curtner issued a search warrant charging Dukes.

Authorities say Dukes may also face additional charges.

Dukes has officially been charged with burglary in the second-degree and burglary in third-degree, based finding other items in Dukes' possession that had been reported stolen. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree (Methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

