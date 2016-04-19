ISP responds to deadly crash in Washington Co.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a deadly crash in Washington County on Tuesday morning, April 19.

Details from a preliminary investigation reveal that John L. Shrum, a 76, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois was driving westbound on IL Rte. 15, approximately 1.3 miles east of Washington County Road 17. Joyce Arlene Shrum, a 75, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was a passenger in the vehicle.

The vehicle left the outside of the curve. The driver over-corrected, bringing the vehicle back onto the roadway. The vehicle then crossed both lanes and ran into a ditch on the south side of the roadway where it overturned.

The vehicle received heavy damage and was towed from the scene.

John L. Shrum received incapacitating injuries and was flown to a regional hospital.

Joyce Arlene Shrum was pronounced dead at the scene by the Washington County Coroner.

Authorities say no charges have been filed.

