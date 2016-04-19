Discovery Playhouse nears completion of new exhibits - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Kids and parents, get ready.

Big changes are coming The Discovery Playhouse Museum in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The museum located on Broadway Street is working hard on an overhaul of their upper floor.

Their executive director gave us a sneak peek at what they’ve been working on.

The redesigned level involves about 14 new exhibits; including a kid-sized air traffic control tower and mini plane, a theater, music room and even a space to work with real tools called their "Tinkering Workshop."

Pansy Glenn, the museum's executive director, said Phoebe's Art Studio is one exhibit close to everyone’s heart.

Last October, the former board president of the museum lost his daughter at the age of six.

"We just decided that it would be wonderful to name it after Phoebe. She loved rainbows, so we’re going to have rainbows across the ceiling, and everywhere we’ll feel her presence here," Glenn said.

Along with all these exhibits a new party room is almost ready. It’s going to hold 12 more kids than their previous event space.

The museum has been working on renovations for the past six months.

Glenn said she hopes everything goes as plan and the new level will be finished at the end of May.

